Rishi Sunak Tells UNILAD He Doesn’t Want To Be Prime Minister Of The UK

PA Images/UNILAD

In a new interview with UNILAD, Rishi Sunak said he ‘definitely’ doesn’t want to be Prime Minister.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s popularity has seen a substantial rise, despite criticism of the furlough scheme or the role of Eat Out to Help Out in the spread of COVID-19.

From entering the role in February, Sunak is now somewhat of a household name, with some Conservatives looking at him as a prospective PM in the future. However, he has no interest.

As part of UNILAD‘s Minutes With: Rishi Sunak, we asked the chancellor whether he’d ever consider the top position in No. 10 Downing Street – at which point he’d be the UK’s first non-White prime minister.

Sunak answered, laughing, ‘Definitely, definitely not. I have enough of a struggle just trying to do the job that I have and keep my head above water, quite frankly.’

He continued:

You make an interesting point, actually, it’s probably worth bearing in mind. I’m not even the first non-White chancellor – Sajid Javid, who had the job before me, has that privilege. I think that says a lot about our country, quite frankly. This is an unbelievably tolerant country where my family has been warmly welcomed, Sajid’s family has been warmly welcomed, and integrated into society, and it shows that if you work hard, you contribute, you integrate… you can achieve your dreams and reach whatever it is you want to do.

Sunak added that he hopes the achievements of himself and Javid set an example for others to look up to and ‘make them feel good about what our country stands for and the opportunities that are possible for everybody, regardless of your background’.

When Sunak became chancellor, he thought the budget would be the hardest thing he’d have to do. However, when the pandemic hit, he soon realised how much work was yet to be done.

He said, ‘We were trying to come up with policies that were brand-new, because we were dealing with a situation that we hadn’t seen before. There wasn’t a playbook for what you do when a pandemic hits, from an economic perspective.’

Sunak maintains his proudest accomplishment has been the furlough scheme, describing how people approached him in tears after realising they wouldn’t have to let people go.

However, he added that it’s ‘incumbent on us’ to help young people, many of whom had been working in hospitality or travel before the pandemic, with finding employment.

He cited the Kickstart Scheme, which provides funding to employers to give work placements to 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit. More than 19,000 jobs have reportedly been created so far.

Watch UNILAD’s full Minutes With: Rishi Sunak above.

