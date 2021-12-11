unilad
Advert

Rishi Sunak’s Treasury Admits Holding ‘Office Drinks’ During Lockdown

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Dec 2021 12:41
Rishi Sunak’s Treasury Admits Holding ‘Office Drinks’ During LockdownAlamy

Officials in Rishi Sunak’s Treasury have admitted to partaking in ‘office drinks’ while the UK was in lockdown. 

It comes amid heightened outrage at the Conservatives over this week’s Downing Street Christmas party scandal, with the government accused of enjoying several gatherings – and joking about the lack of social distancing – while the general public wasn’t allowed to see their families for their own festivities.

Advert

While the chancellor of the exchequer has denied attending any parties himself, Sunak said he couldn’t answer for his advisors and other officials in the Treasury.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. (Alamy)Alamy

While the aforementioned parties are believed to have taken place around December 18 last year, around two dozen civil servants in the Treasury held office drinks on November 25, as per The Independent.

This was the day of the autumn statement, and also came when non-essential retail, leisure, pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues were still closed, and people were still being advised to work from home.

Advert

Speaking to the publication, a Treasury spokesperson claimed its officials have ‘followed government guidance throughout the pandemic… we are not aware of any events in breach of government regulations and the Treasury did not organise an in-person departmental party last Christmas.’

Rishi Sunak. (Alamy)Alamy

However, a spokesperson also told The Times, ‘In line with the guidance at the time, a number of staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020. We have been made aware that a small number of those staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.’

This year’s Christmas party in Downing Street has since been cancelled amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, as well as the backlash to last year’s ‘business meeting with cheese and wine’, as former adviser Allegra Stratton described it.

Advert

The Met Police has also become the subject of controversy once more for refusing to investigate the party allegations, describing them as ‘retrospective’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave
News

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine
News

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine

Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington
News

Man Shot Dead After Armed Officers Stop Vehicle In Kensington

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Film and TV

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Downing Street, Now, Rishi Sunak, UK

Credits

The Independent and 1 other

  1. The Independent

    Rishi Sunak’s Treasury admits holding ‘office drinks’ during lockdown

  2. The Times

    Treasury staff had office drinks party during lockdown

 