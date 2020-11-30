Rita Ora Threw Birthday Party After She Was Told Lockdown Was Over ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora has apologised for breaking lockdown rules after she attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday this weekend.

In a statement posted to her Instagram story, the singer said she thought the ‘spur of the moment decision’ to attend the party would be permissible as the UK is due to come out of lockdown this week.

Ora said she is deeply sorry for breaking the rules, and understands it put people at risk.

Rita Ora PA Images

‘This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility,’ she said.

The singer has reportedly volunteered to pay a fine, which can be up to £10,000 for anyone who organises an illegal gathering, The Guardian reports.

The party took place at Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, London, where the Metropolitan police were called to reports of a potential breach of lockdown orders on Saturday.

In its statement, the force said officers had carried out enquiries at the scene but found ‘no indication of any offence being committed at the time’.

Brits Will Be Offered Freedom Pass In Exchange For Frequent Testing Next Month PA Images

It said: ‘Officers continue to assess the allegations and are liaising with the local authority regarding a potential breach of regulations at the premises. Enquiries continue.’

It is unclear at this time whether any formal action has been taken over the breach.

Ora said in her statement:

I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.

According to The Sun, which first reported the story, the singer attended the party alongside more than 30 people.

PA Images

A source told the publication:

There were a number of guests, all dressed up very glamorously, and everyone entered the building through the back, with security watching the front to make sure no one else went in. It went on until the early hours.

Pictures from the night showed Ora arriving at the restaurant along with models Cara and Poppy Delavingne.

England has been in a national lockdown since November 5. The lockdown is set to be lifted this Wednesday, December 2, after which tier restrictions will come into force. London will be placed in Tier 2 which will allow restaurants and bars to re-open.