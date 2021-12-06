Rittenhouse Rye Tells Conservatives To Stop Using Its Whiskey To Celebrate Not Guilty Verdict

Alamy/Heaven Hill Distillery/Instagram

Rittenhouse Rye does not wish to be associated with Kyle Rittenhouse, and wants Republicans to stop using its whiskey to toast his not guilty verdict.

The 18-year-old stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

The judge’s ruling on his case has continued to provoke backlash across the world; for example, students at Arizona State University organised a rally have him removed from the campus.

Rittenhouse Straight Rye, named after Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, has no association with the teen. However, in the wake of his verdict, conservatives have been purchasing the drink to celebrate.

Heaven Hill Brands, the company which owns the whiskey firm, has since published a statement, urging it’s ‘no cause for celebration’.

‘We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse case verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events,’ it wrote on Twitter.

‘There is no link between our Rittenhouse Rye brand, which was started post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square, and this case.

‘It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all.’

