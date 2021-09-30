Rival Gangs Spark Prison Riot With 116 Prisoners Dead And State Of Emergency Declared

Alamy

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency after more than 100 inmates died during a prison riot.

The government now has powers to deploy police officers and soldiers inside prisons to quell the riot, which took place at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil. Officials are blaming the violent riot on the outbreak of a gang war between the Los Lobos and Los Choneros prison gangs.

NPR reports that at least 116 people have been killed and 80 injured in the worst-ever incident of prison violence in Ecuador.

Alamy

Relatives of inmates still waiting for information about their loved ones wept outside the prison morgue after images on social media showed dozens of bodies. Officials said the fighting in the prison was conducted with guns, knives and bombs.

The fighting first broke out on Tuesday, September 28 when inmates from one wing of the prison crawled through a hole to access another wing of the prison to attack rival gang members.

Rufus Thompson

Police entered the prison and found 24 bodies before ‘renewed shooting’ overnight led officers to go through each wing of the prison, which brought the death toll up to 116 people. Reports of more gunfire on Thursday morning prompted the deployment of 400 officers to go back into the prison to ‘maintain order’.

As per the BBC, the Litoral Penitentiary holds members of the Los Choneros gang, which is thought to have links to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. A rival Mexican criminal group, the Jalisco New Generation cartel, is said to be trying to make alliances with Ecuadorean gangs in order to secure control of drug smuggling routes.

The brutal nature of the violence in the prison is considered to be a hallmark of the Mexican cartels.

