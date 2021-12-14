Rival Politicians Under Fire After Cage Fighting To Settle Dispute In Bizarre Footage

NDTV

Two rival politicians in Brazil have apparently settled their differences by fighting each other in a cage match.

Simao Peixoto, who is mayor of the city of Borba in the northwestern Brazilian state of Amazonas, fought against former councillor Erineu Alvas Da Silva – best known as ‘Mirico’ – in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, in an MMA-style matchup.

The feud reportedly began in September after Mirico shared a video criticizing the mayor for failing to properly maintain the city’s waterpark.

Mirico, 45, became angry at what he perceived to be Peixoto’s failure to maintain the upkeep of a waterpark close to the Madeira river, referring to Peixoto as a ‘rotter’ and a ‘crook’, The Guardian reports.

Readily accepting the challenge, Peixoto, 39, published a video of his own, in which he could be seen punching his own palm with the other fist, demanding that Mirico ‘show your face!’

Taking to his Facebook page a month before the bout, Peixoto told locals he would only be partaking in an organised fight inside a ring, reassuring them:

I’m not a street fighter … I’m the mayor of the municipality of Borba. [But] if he really wants to fight … we’re ready to fight … I’ve always been a winner.

In footage shared widely on social media, Peixoto can be seen entering the ring at about 2.30am, walking up to his opponent while carrying a towel bearing the name ‘Jesus’.

Ultimately, Peixoto emerged as the victor after three rounds, by the judges’ decision. This is despite Peixoto taking a bit of a beating in the early rounds from Mirico’s skilful low kicks. As regional website Fato Amazônico put it, ‘The mayor took such a beating his jaw dropped’.

Although Peixoto may have been happy about his win, others have been less enthusiastic about the political figures settling their scores in this unorthodox manner.

One person blasted the fight as ‘ridiculous’, remarking that the mayor ‘should worry about other things’ such as ‘schools and what’s missing in hospitals, and the holes in the streets’. Another declared that they ‘should suffer impeachment’.