Rob Schneider Under Fire For Anti-Vaxx Twitter Rant

Rob Schneider has continued his vocal opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines with a bizarre Twitter rant, in which he appeared to equate the anti-vaxxer movement with women’s rights campaigners.

The stand-up comedian and former SNL cast member has been an outspoken critic of pandemic restrictions, and has now turned his attention on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

‘Just say no…and keep saying no,’ Schneider tweeted, adding, ‘Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! “My body, my choice” #2ndAmendmentIsForThis,’ in an apparent reference to the slogan used by pro-choice activists.

Contrary to Schneider’s claims, the CDC reports that 58.9% of US adults are fully vaccinated, with 67.7% having received at least one dose. The vaccines have repeatedly been shown to be safe in clinical and real-world studies, and are currently recommended for all Americans over the age of 12.

Nevertheless, Schneider continued his rant, saying:

We should never abandon our liberal principles and international stance on body autonomy, free informed choice and human rights, and support unprecedented coercion of professional health workers, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data. They have lied, had a 2 year fear campaign and lockdown, destroyed middle class household incomes, bankrupted untold thousands of businesses and are now putting children’s lives at risk.

Schneider’s claims were quickly flagged as misleading by Twitter under its coronavirus misinformation policy, with the social media platform blocking retweets and shares and also adding a link to an explainer page on vaccine safety.

The comedian has been roundly dragged for his anti-vaxx comments, with one person tweeting, ‘When I think about credible sources, Rob Schneider does not come to mind.’

‘Did you all really expect Rob Schneider to have a good opinions?’ another wrote.

The actor, who is best known for his work with Adam Sandler in films like Grown Ups and The Waterboy, has a longstanding record of anti-vaxx views, having repeatedly pushed discredited claims that vaccines cause autism in children.

Over the past year, Schneider has also criticised other coronavirus pandemic restrictions, including social distancing and stay-at-home orders. In February, he compared enforcing social distancing in schools to ‘child abuse’, saying in a tweet, ‘The collapse of public schools who follow this example will surely follow. History will not look back at this kindly.’