Robert De Niro ‘Can’t Wait To See Donald Trump In Jail’

Robert De Niro’s next film, The Irishman, is going to be huge. But he’s not talking about that at all – he’s set on tearing down US President Donald Trump, saying he ‘can’t wait to see him in jail’.

Ever since the 2018 Tony Awards, when De Niro gave his famous ‘F*ck Trump speech’, he’s been voicing his criticisms in any and every interview.

Ahead of Martin Scorsese’s latest gangster epic hitting the London Film Festival, he spoke to The Guardian – calling him a ‘gangster president’.

As reported by The Guardian, De Niro said:

We have a real, immediate problem in that we have a gangster president who thinks he can do anything he wants… the problem is, if he actually gets away with it, then we all have a problem. The gall of the people around him who actually defend him, these Republicans, is appalling, and we must do something about it.

The Raging Bull and Taxi Driver legend recently whipped up a storm on Twitter after hitting back at critics over on Fox News, saying ‘F*ck ’em’ live on CNN.

Brian Stelter, host of Reliable Sources on the channel, said to De Niro that Fox News come after him whenever he says Trump ‘shouldn’t be president, period’. To this, De Niro replied: ‘F&ck ’em.’

Check out the clip below:

In his interview with The Guardian, De Niro discussed the president’s endless battle with the ‘fake news’ media, saying that ‘people who have common sense and see what is happening in this world’ cannot allow themselves to be bullied.

Trump is currently intense impeachment heat after putting ‘pressure’ on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. One GOP challenger said he ‘should face the death penalty’ for treason.

When asked if he thought Trump would end up in jail following the impeachment inquiry, De Niro said: ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.’

Talking on The Graham Norton Show, due to be broadcast on tonight (October 11), De Niro also said:

Today, we have a weird, twisted president who thinks he’s a gangster, who’s not even a very good gangster… gangsters have honour, you shake a hand and they have your word and you have theirs and that’s it. But with this guy, it’s not the case.

The Irishman drops on Netflix on November 27.

