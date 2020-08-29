Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute To Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

Robert Downey Jr. has paid a touching tribute to his Avengers co-star Chadwick Boseman.

Advert

The Iron Man actor said he ‘changed the game’ with his role as T’Challa in Black Panther.

Writing on Twitter, Downey Jr, said: ‘Mr. Boseman levelled the playing field while fighting for his life…

‘That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… #chadwickforever.’

Advert

The 43-year-old passed away after a private four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, August 28.

His performance as King T’Challa was a powerful moment for fans across the world.

They were quick to reply to the Iron Man star’s moving message.

One said: ‘So heartbreaking! Rest in peace, King Chadwick Boseman.’

Another replied: ‘I can’t believe this King is gone. This is a crushing blow. Rest in Power.’

As well as Downey Jr., Captain America star Chris Evans said: ‘I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special.

‘A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.

‘Rest in power, King.’

Advert

Thor’s Chris Hemsworth added: ‘Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking.

‘One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family. RIP.’

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman.