Robert Durst Convicted Of Murder Years After HBO Documentary

HBO

Real estate heir Robert Durst is set to be facing life behind bars after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

The 78-year-old was convicted for the December 2000 murder of American journalist, Susan Berman.

However, prior to his conviction, Durst had been under legal speculation following his involvement in HBO‘s 2015 docuseries, The Jinx, in which he seemingly admits to the murder of his friend.

Durst, who had been in a wheelchair throughout the entirety of his trial, was not present at the verdict reading due to him being in isolation.

HBO

Deputy District Attorney, John Lewin, said: ‘Bob Durst has been around a lot of years, and he’s been able to commit a lot of horrific crimes,’ per The Independent.

Lewin continued outside of the Inglewood Courthouse: ‘Considering what he’s done, he got a lot more of a life than he was entitled to.’

The jury found Durst guilty of the execution-style killing, finding that the 78-year-old had attacked Berman, then 55, shooting her in the back of her head, at point-blank range, inside of her LA home, because she had been a witness to another crime.

Prosecutors say the crime Berman became witness to was the highly suspected murder of Kathie Durst – whose body is yet to be found.

Lewin added: ‘He killed his wife and then he had to keep killing to cover it up.’

Alamy

The Independent reports that Durst’s prosecutors portrayed him as a narcissist who believed his wealth made him exempt from any legal consequences.

The outlet also says the defence found ‘substantial reasonable doubt’ in the trial, with David Chesnoff, the defence attorney, stating that Durst would actively pursue all further avenues of appeal with his case.

The 78-year-old is set to be sentenced October 18 to life in prison without parole.

