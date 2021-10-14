Robert Durst Of HBO’s The Jinx Sentenced For Murder

Alamy

Robert Durst has been sentenced for killing his best friend, Susan Berman, more than 20 years ago.

78-year-old millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was in Los Angeles court Thursday for sentencing after a jury found him guilty of killing American journalist Susan Berman.

The high profile case has received increased media attention following Durst’s appearance on the HBO documentary The Jinx. During the documentary, Durst seemed to have admitted to killing Berman in 2000. The shocking revelation would later lead to Durst’s arrest and now conviction.

During Durst’s trial, the jury concluded that he killed Berman in order to prevent her from reporting on his role regarding his wife’s disappearance in 1982. Durst’s wife Kathleen McCormack Durst was reported missing, but never found. Similarly, Berman’s body also was never found.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Berman’s son pleaded to Durst to reveal where the bodies are:

By telling where Kathie is, perhaps you can find some small redemption in an act of humanity. You didn’t just murder Kathie, or Morris [Black], or Susan, you also murdered me and murdered the person I was — all his dreams and all his hopes, gone.

Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Berman. According to the jury, the crime matched ‘special circumstances’ that allowed them to deliver this sentence. These circumstances included the murder of a witness to a crime, lying about the crime and the use of a firearm to commit the crime.

Los Angeles Country Judge Mark Windham spoke about Susan Berman, describing her as ‘an extraordinary human being’.

‘As Susan Berman’s family has reminded us… in a way that we couldn’t have know without them addressing this court, Susan Berman was an extraordinary human being,’ Windham said. ‘I personally wish I could have known her. I feel I got to know her vicariously far too late and under terrible circumstances, but she was an extraordinary human being and killing her was a terrible loss to our community.’