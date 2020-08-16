Robert Trump, President Trump’s Youngest Brother, Dies Aged 71
Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71.
President Trump had visited Robert in hospital the day prior to his death, telling reporters at the time, ‘He’s having a hard time.’ It’s unclear at the time of writing what the cause of his death was.
Robert was the youngest of the five children born to Fred and Mary Anne Trump, and was two years younger than President Trump.
President Trump has made the following statement:
It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.
His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.
As reported by the New York Post, Robert was hospitalised in New York on Friday, August 15. Back in June, Robert reportedly spent over a week in Mount Sinai Hospital’s intensive care unit.
President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, also paid tribute to his late uncle, sharing the following message on Twitter:
Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.
Ivanka Trump tweeted:
Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always.
Having spent most of his career with the family’s real estate business, Robert had retired to upstate New York. At one point he had also overseen the Trump Organization’s casino operations in Atlantic City.
Recognised as a philanthropist, Robert was a trustee for non-profit organisation Angels of Light, which provides holiday gifts to children with serious illnesses.
He also made donations to Patriots and Ponies, a project which offers equine-assisted psychotherapy to veterans dealing with mental health issues.
Our thoughts are with the family of Robert Trump at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
