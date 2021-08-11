Robin Williams’ Son Shares Emotional Message On The Anniversary Of His Death

PA Images

Robin Williams’ son, Zak Williams, has shared an emotional tribute on the anniversary of his father’s death.

Zak Williams, who is an advocate for mental health and the CEO of Prepare Your Mind, lost his father Robin Williams seven years ago on August 11, 2014. Since then he has devoted much of his life to creating awareness for mental health and working with nonprofits in the US.

When Robin died, there was an outpouring of love for the actor and comic, with millions across the world remembering his beloved roles in iconic films, such as Mrs Doubtfire, Hook, Jumanji and Aladdin, as well as his acclaimed work in Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society and Good Morning Vietnam.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Zak shared how special his father was to him and to people around the world:

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.

