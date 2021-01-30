Robinhood Restricts Users To Buying One GameStop Share

Amid this week’s extraordinary circumstances in the market, we made a tough decision today to temporarily limit buying for certain securities.

As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits.

Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.