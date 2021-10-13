Robot Dog Carrying Sniper Rifle Sparks Controversy

@Ghost_Robotics/Twitter

The robot dogs are back, and this time they’ve got guns.

In an image that should terrify everyone – especially if you’ve seen *that* episode of Black Mirror – a robotics company has showcased their newest creation: a robotic dog that comes equipped with a sniper rifle.

Advert 10

If you thought the Boston Dynamics robots were scary, this innovation kicks things up another notch, with the Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicle (QUGV – or robot dog to you and I) carrying a payload called a ‘Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle’ – or to put it in layman’s terms, a 6.5mm robotic sniper rifle.

Alamy

The technology in question comes from Ghost Robotics and SWORD International – two robotics companies that specialise in providing state-of-the-art tech to the US military and other ‘security’ operations.

The dog is currently on display at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition, with Ghost Robotics saying in a tweet that the sniper-loaded robot was just the latest step in its work ‘keeping US and allied [special operation forces] equipped with the latest innovations.’

Advert 10

While plenty of people were enthralled by the idea of a robot dog that’s also packing heat, others unsurprisingly found the new tech downright dystopian, and took to social media to voice their concerns.

‘So yall saw 2 blade runners, a westworld show and movie , 10 terminator movies 2 Battlestar Galactica shows, irobot and still thought this was a good ideal smh we doomed,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote ‘Gross. I don’t want to live in this world, why are we building this world?’

Unlike Spot the robot dog, it doesn’t appear that the sniper-loaded robot dog is available to buy, and, that’s probably for the best.

Advert 10