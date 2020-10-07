Robotic Hummingbird Captures Half A Billion Butterflies Taking Flight John Downer Productions/YouTube

A robotic hummingbird that is used to spy on nature in the mountains of Mexico has captured a staggering amount of butterflies taking flight.

Part of the appeal of the natural world is how difficult it is to capture. With that in mind, filmmakers have gone to extreme lengths to get a glimpse of nature’s rarest sights. A spy cam in a robotic hummingbird has now been used to capture images of half a billion Monarch butterflies.

Advert

The robotic hummingbird looks relatively life-like and uses two propellers in order to keep it floating and moving like the real creature. As the hummingbird does not prey on Monarch butterflies, the spy cam was able to get incredibly close to them as they lay dormant in clusters.

half a billion butterflies captured by spy cam John Downer Productions/YouTube

The narrator explains that as the Sun rises and the temperature increases towards 13 degrees celsius, the butterflies begin to get ready for flight. When the optimum temperature is reached, the butterflies take flight in a majestic scene.

Fortunately, the spy cam does not harm any of the butterflies as its propellers are covered, and this allows the camera to get to the centre of the action. The number of butterflies moving in the area increases until there are half a billion of them flying around the spy cam, and it is an incredible sight. The full clip of the scene can be seen below.

Advert

The beautiful scene that showcases the wonders of nature is part of a PBS series called Nature, and the specific episode is entitled Spy in the Wild 2 – Episode Two: The North.