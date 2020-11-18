Rockefeller Center’s Dreadful Christmas Tree Called ‘On Brand’ For 2020

PA Images

New York City’s famous Christmas tree arrived from Norway complete with its own police escort, but it has left many disappointed.

Making its entrance in the city over the weekend, the tree stands at 75 ft tall and was lifted into its position by a crane.

On Twitter, people were quick to notice its sparse appearance, commenting that the tree is ‘on brand’ for the dreadful year that 2020 has been.

The Rockefeller Center has shared an image of the tree online, writing ‘Let the holiday season begin!’.

It is set to be decorated in the coming weeks, before the lights are switched on in a ceremony on December 2.

The company that owns the Rockefeller Center, Tishman Speyer, told the BBC it is particularly proud to keep up the tree tradition this year, despite the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

But, people are severely underwhelmed.

One Twitter user described it as ‘the most 2020 Christmas tree ever’, while another said:

Is that tree supposed to represent our souls the last four years with Trump in office, our Healthcare system or 2020 as a whole? Asking for a friend.

Many users also responded with jokes likening it to the small, sparse tree in the popular animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The tree has now defended itself via the Rockefeller Center’s Twitter, asking:

Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!

Now that’s the Christmas spirit!