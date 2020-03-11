Rockstar Energy Drink Just Sold For $3.85 Billion

Rockstar Rockstar/Facebook

Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner has sold his business to PepsiCo for a very refreshing $3.85 billion.

The billionaire businessman, who is estimated to be worth around $3.9 billion, currently owns 85% of the company. The deal is likely to close within the first half of 2020.

This acquisition is reportedly a bid by PepsiCo’s to develop its presence in the fast-growing energy-drink market, with the company’s portfolio of energy drinks already including Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP.

As part of the agreement, PepsiCo will reportedly give Weiner approximately $700 million of its future tax benefits associated with the deal, which will be payable over a period of up to 15 years.

Speaking with Forbes, Weiner said that the deal should bring hope to the US in a time of turbulent markets:

It shows the American dream is still alive and well. It shows Pepsi has faith in the future and they believe in what we created. It is a bright light in the middle of this hellstorm.

He added:

It’s perfect timing in my life right now. I’ll have enough money to pretty much do whatever I want in life and not put my nose to the grindstone. I was running this business 24 hours a day for the past 20 years. I was never not working.

Weiner’s mother, Janet, Rockstar’s CFO, owns 15% of the business and will reportedly now ‘devote her life to helping animals through animal rescues’ and protecting wildlife.

This fits in with the ethos of Yachak Organic, a brand launched by Weiner in late 2017 as a natural alternative to Rockstar. Profits from Yachak are put towards the protection of endangered species and environmental causes.

Since 2009, PepsiCo has distributed Rockstar drinks throughout North America. However, under the current agreement, there are limits in regards to how PepsiCo can work with other brands as well as what it is able to do in terms of its own Mountain Dew energy drink brand.

PepsiCo chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said:

Over time, we expect to capture our fair share of this fast-growing, highly profitable category and create meaningful new partnerships in the energy space.

Founded back in 2001, Rockstar makes 30 variations of 16-ounce beverages which are sold in over 30 countries worldwide. With soda consumption is the US on the decline, energy drinks are known to be popular amongst athletes and performers.

PepsiCo doesn’t expect this new deal to affect either revenue or earnings in 2020.