Roger Stone Is Now Saying North Korean Boats Delivered Ballots As Trump Continues Fraud Claims PA Images

Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone has made a bizarre new set of accusations, claiming that North Korea interfered with the US presidential election.

While the Trump administration continues to allege voter fraud, the 68-year-old has taken it to the next level by claiming that boats from North Korea delivered ballots to the state of Maine during the count.

Advert 10

‘I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbour in Maine, the state of Maine,’ he said during an interview on the right-wing podcast The Alex Jones Show, as per Newsweek.

Roger Stone Is Now Saying North Korean Boats Delivered Ballots As Trump Continues Fraud Claims PA Images

‘If this checks out, if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election.’

Stone went on to say that Trump ‘has to have all options on the table as to how he proceeds,’ adding, ‘the one thing he cannot do is quit. He has powerful forces arrayed against him.’

Advert 10

‘I believe he selected by God for this job. I pray to God every day that he will not only not quit, but he will be strengthened in his resolve to fight an epically corrupt deep state that has no problem in what appears to be the cyber-manipulation of the votes of the American people,’ the former staffer continued, as per The Washington Times.

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White House PA Images

These comments come from the same man who was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to investigators during the Mueller probe into Russia’s alleged involvement in Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Stone, whose sentenced was commuted by his good friend Trump, has been known to sympathise with conspiracy theorists, having previously described some members of the QAnon movement as ‘great patriots.’

Advert 10

Despite finally agreeing to let the Democrats start the transition of power, Trump still baselessly claims that the party used underhand tactics to win the election, which saw the highest voter turnout in American history.

‘The Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning,’ he said in a bizarre 46-minute-long video which he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, November 2.

‘This election was rigged. Everyone knows it. I don’t mind if I lose an election, but I want to lose an election fair and square. What I don’t want to do is have it stolen from the American people,’ Trump said.

Advert 10

So far, Trump has lost almost all of the legal challenges mounted in the key swing states, in which he alleges voter fraud.