Romanian Man Who Used Robert De Niro ID In Fraud Caught With 1,300 Ecstasy Pills
A Romanian fraudster who was jailed for using an ID bearing Robert De Niro’s name and photograph to secure bank loans has now been caught with more than 1,300 ecstasy pills, after he was released on probation.
In 2011, Sorin Bulgaru, 53, was found guilty of forgery and fraud and jailed for nine years after he and a friend used the fraudulent ID card to take out bank loans.
The fraudulent ID card gave ‘De Niro’s’ address as being Eternitatea cemetery in the city of Iasi in north-eastern Romania, with his parents’ names given as Madonna and Anthony. The real De Niro primarily resides at a 98-acre estate in Gardiner, New York, and his late parents – who were both well-known artists – were named Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr.
Soon after Bulgaru’s release on probation, police officers discovered 1,373 ecstasy pills in his flat in the neighbourhood of Nicolina, where he lived alone.
During the search, which took place on June 8, officers reportedly also found a further 15g of ecstasy pill fragments at the residence. Following this discovery, Bulgaru was arrested and will now be held in detention on suspicion of drug trafficking for a period of 30 days.
As per Romania TV, officers had been watching Bulgaru for some time and arrested him just as he was on his way to complete an alleged transaction.
A statement from law enforcement reads as follows:
It was established in this case that the defendant BS held for sale a large quantity of ecstasy tablets (MDMA) and would have been interested in identifying possible customers to whom he could sell wholesale.
On June 8, DIICOT prosecutors – The Iaşi Territorial Service together with judicial police officers from BCCO Iaşi carried out a flagrant arrest of the defendant BS while he was holding a number of 1,373 ecstasy tablets which he intended to sell.
It’s unclear at the time of writing what the real De Niro thinks about this bizarre series of events, or if he is aware his impersonator has once again ended up on the wrong side of the law.
The 76-year-old actor has recently criticised President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he likened Trump to a ‘crazy relative’.
