Romanian Man Who Used Robert De Niro ID In Fraud Caught With 1,300 Ecstasy Pills

It was established in this case that the defendant BS held for sale a large quantity of ecstasy tablets (MDMA) and would have been interested in identifying possible customers to whom he could sell wholesale.

On June 8, DIICOT prosecutors – The Iaşi Territorial Service together with judicial police officers from BCCO Iaşi carried out a flagrant arrest of the defendant BS while he was holding a number of 1,373 ecstasy tablets which he intended to sell.