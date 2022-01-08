Romesh Ranganathan Jokes After Woman Thrown Out Of His Gig For Racist Abuse
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan was forced to stop his London Hammersmith Apollo show after a woman began hurling racist abuse at him.
On Thursday, January 7, Ranganathan had to stop his London show and wait for security to escort the woman out before continuing with his set.
In a video from the incident, The Weakest Link presenter can be heard saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ to fans for the interruption.
According to a video obtained by The Sun, Ranganathan was faced with a fan on her feet making racist remarks towards him.
In the footage, the comedian says:
Wait listen, I’m getting distracted. You’re going to have to shut the f**k up. What’s going on?
He then goes on to add: ‘am I being a p***k here? Why are you stood up, what’s going on?’
In more footage from the event, fans can be heard cheering and singing ‘cheerio, cheerio, cheerio’ at the woman as she was escorted out by security.
An audience member in the background can be heard explaining what’s happening, saying: ‘she’s being carried out! She’s being dragged out!’
Ranganathan then addresses the racist incident with the crowd, earning an arena full of laughs.
He said:
Do you know something? Let me tell you honestly, I’ve got really mixed feelings about that, as I was finding that very distracting. So I apologise for that and so I’m glad that’s been dealt with but also I’m slightly sad that’s the most excited you’ve sounded all evening!
According to The Sun, the abuse began after Ranganathan quipped about racism in football, reportedly remarking ‘I’d rather be a P*** than a Scouse’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
