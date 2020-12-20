Rosalind Knight, Star Of Friday Night Dinner And Carry On, Dies Aged 87
Rosalind Knight, who starred in classic Carry On films as well as in Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner, has died at the age of 87.
The London-born veteran appeared in Carry On Teacher and Carry On Nurse in the 1950s, as well as in classics such as Blue Murder At St Trinian’s.
In her later years, Rosalind became known to younger fans as ‘Horrible Grandma’ in Friday Night Dinner, an occasional antagonistic guest at the Goodman household.
Rosalind will also be remembered for the role of retired sex worker Beryl in TV series Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, which she appeared in alongside Kathy Burke and James Dreyfus.
In a statement, Rosalind’s family said that she had died on Saturday, December 19:
It is with huge sadness that the family of Rosalind Knight announce her death following a glorious career as a well-loved actress in theatre, TV and film.
She was known to so many generations, for so many different roles, and will be missed as much by the kids today who howl at Horrible Grandma in Friday Night Dinner as by those of us who are old enough to remember her in the very first Carry On films.
Rosalind’s daughters, theatre director Marianne Elliott and actor Susannah Elliott, have said their mother will be remembered for her ‘immense spirit and sense of fun, and her utter individuality’.
They wrote:
Our mother had the most astute, vibrant personality and made people laugh wherever she went.
She was a great reader, art lover and raconteur. She contributed in a voluntary way to the theatrical world through her involvement in the building of the Royal Exchange Theatre, alongside her husband Michael Elliott, and her support for the Actors Centre and the Ladies’ Theatrical Guild.
They added: ‘She was an active member of her local history society and opera society, and was a fierce campaigner and fundraiser for the Hogarth Trust. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.’
