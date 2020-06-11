Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West Virginia
Rosemary Ketchum has become the first openly transgender elected official in the state of West Virginia, having won a seat on the Wheeling City Council.
Ketchum, 26, is one of 27 openly transgender elected officials currently serving in the US. She’s lived in Wheeling for the last 10 years, and was elected after running on a platform that addressed the issues of affordable housing and opioid addiction.
Among other issues, Ketchum is also focused on improving resources for law enforcement, supporting local businesses and transforming clean energy consumption and waste management in the area.
Taking to Twitter following her victory, Ketchum described herself as being ‘thrilled’ by the results, and thanking those who have supported her campaign for office.
Ketchum told CNN:
I am incredibly grateful to get the opportunity to represent my city. I hope that this election helps us push the needle in West Virginia so that we can fully embrace the power of culture, diversity, and representation in politics.
I ran for office because I believe the job of an elected official is to reflect the values of their community in the actions of their leadership and that is why I am excited to serve.
The associate director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Wheeling, Ketchum also serves as a board member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia.
In a statement on her campaign website, Ketchum, who announced her bid for office last year, wrote:
We can no longer afford to play business as usual. The job of an elected official is more than a shiny name plate or a news headline. It is the work of service and a commitment to reflecting the values of your community in the actions of your leadership.
This is the work I have done as a citizen in Wheeling for years and I am excited to serve my community in the official capacity as your Ward 3 Wheeling City Council representative.
As The Washington Post reported in 2017, a greater number of trans people began running for office during the administration of US president Barack Obama, with the trans community appearing to receive more positive public attention.
Following the election of current president Donald Trump – who in his first year of office rescinded rules on bathrooms for transgender pupils and proposed a transgender military ban – even more transgender people were compelled to campaign for office, knowing that there were rights that had to be fought for.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
