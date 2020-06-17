Rough Sex Defence Will Be Banned This Year Says Justice Minister Shutterstock

The UK government will outlaw the ‘rough sex gone wrong’ defence under new domestic abuse legislation later this year, a justice minister has told MPs.

Alex Chalk told a meeting of the Public Bill Committee it was ‘unconscionable’ that the defence can be used in court to justify or excuse the death of a woman ‘simply because she consented’.

He said it would be made ‘crystal clear’ in the Domestic Abuse Bill the defence was not acceptable. The bill, for England and Wales, is due to become law later this year.

Domestic Abuse PA Images

Chalk was responding to a proposed amendment to the Domestic Abuse Bill, BBC News reports. It was put forward by Labour MP Jess Phillips, who stated: ‘The law should be clear to all – you cannot consent to serious injury or death, but the case law is not up to the task.’

Phillips, Labour’s shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said when a woman is dead ‘she can’t speak for herself’, but any man charged with killing a woman or a current or former partner could ‘simply say she wanted it’. She added: ‘This is why we must change the law.’

Responding, Chalk said:

It is unconscionable for defendants to suggest that the death of a woman is justified, excusable or legally defensible because that woman had engaged in violent and harmful sexual activity which resulted in her death, simply because she consented.

Phillips withdrew the amendment following these assurances from Chalk, later taking to Twitter to write: ‘While I moved the amendment today this is thanks to all those who spoke up and campaigned.’

The campaigning organisation We Can’t Consent To This, which wants the defence outlawed, said the minister’s response was ‘genuinely a big step forward’, adding: ‘We should know within weeks what their proposals are and if they’ve gone far enough.’

At least 60 women from the UK have been killed by men who use the ‘sex gone wrong’ defence in recent years, according to the campaign group. The organisation found zero examples of women killing or injuring a man using the same defence.

In the last five years alone, the defence has been used successfully in 45% of the 18 cases in the UK that went to trial, with the man either being found not guilty or receiving a lesser manslaughter conviction instead of murder.

John Broadhurst in court over Natalie Connolly murder PA Images

In one of the most notorious cases, a millionaire property developer called John Broadhurst was sentenced to just three years and eight months in prison for the manslaughter of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Natalie Connolly, in 2016. He was cleared of murder.

Natalie was found in a pool of her own blood at the bottom of the stairs at the couple’s home and had suffered 40 separate injuries, including serious internal trauma, a fractured eye socket and facial wounds, all of which Broadhurst claimed were a result of ‘rough sex’.

In another case, 16-year-old Hannah Pearson was strangled to death in 2016 by James Morton, 24, who waited 20 minutes after he saw Hannah had stopped breathing to phone emergency services. He also smashed her phone because it was ringing.

Despite the judge saying Morton had strangled Hannah ‘without warning or permission’ and saying he enjoyed ‘domination’, the jury cleared him of murder and instead found him guilty of manslaughter.

james morton mugshot hannah pearson Nottinghamshire Police

Laura Huteson, Chloe Miazek, Dawn Warburton, Virginja Jurkiene, Jennie Banner and Anna Banks are just some of the women who died a violent death in recent years, whose killers used the ‘rough sex gone wrong’ defence. None of their killers were found guilty of murder and the defence was accepted.

In each of these cases, it was his word against hers in court – except the woman was noticeably absent in each. Without women’s voices, a vital piece of the puzzle is missing. Yet this doesn’t seem to be taken into account and women’s reputations get dragged through the mud regardless.

Just because a woman consents to sex – any type of sex, for that matter – it doesn’t mean she consents to being put in a position of danger. It doesn’t mean she consents to being killed.

Hopefully this assurance from the government will be the first of many steps to ensuring this so-called defence can never again be used in court.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.