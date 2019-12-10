Roxette Singer Marie Fredriksson Dead Aged 61

PA

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson passed away on Monday morning, December 10, after a long battle with illness.

The Swede was one half of the pop duo along with Per Gessle.

The band is best known for its hits It Must Have Been Love, Joyride, Listen To Your Heart and The Look.

Following the announcement, Gessle tweeted:

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same.

The singer and mother of two was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002.

Fredriksson is survived by husband Mikael and their daughter Ines Josefin, 26, and son Oscar, 23.

The band took a 17-year break as Fredriksson dealt with the health problems she developed as a result of radiation damage from her brain tumour treatment.

But in 2011, she reunited with Roxette and even performed at the Swedish royal weddings of Princess Victoria in 2010 and Princess Madeleine in 2013.

Fredriksson’s agent Marie Dimberg confirmed in a statement that her death was linked to her previous health battle.

