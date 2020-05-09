Roy Horn Of Magic Duo Siegfried & Roy Dies Aged 75
Magician Roy Horn, one half of the long-running German magic duo Siegfried and Roy, has died at the age of 75.
Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher became world-famous for their Las Vegas nightlife show which often included tigers and other wild animals.
Horn passed away in the Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, according to a statement from his publicist, Dave Kirvin.
Siegfried and Roy first worked together in Las Vegas in 1967, before beginning an almost 14-year-long run at the Mirage Hotel.
Horn was forced to stop performing in 2003 after a white tiger attacked him during one of the duo’s shows and carried him off stage. The magician suffered severe neck injuries and later had a stroke.
The incident permanently affected Horn’s mobility and speech, but he was able to take part in a few events before the duo retired in 2010.
The statement released by his publicist confirmed Horn died from complications of COVID-19, with his friend and co-star Siegfried Fischbacher describing it as an ‘insidious virus’.
Fischbacher said in the statement:
Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.
Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.
Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
