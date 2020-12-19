Royal Mail Swamped By Millions More Parcels In Run-Up To Christmas

CWU/Twitter

Royal Mail is facing ‘unprecedented workloads’ in the run up to Christmas this year, a worker’s union has said.

Union bosses for Royal Mail have described the Christmas delivery surge as a ‘nightmare’, after some complained that their parcels were taking longer to arrive.

To deal with the chaos and meet demand, Royal Mail has hired an additional 33,000 temporary staff.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) shared a picture of the huge mountain of parcels on Twitter.

‘Our members in Royal Mail are facing unprecedented workloads. They are doing absolutely everything they can to keep the country connected,’ the union wrote.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic has seen a stark rise in online shopping, there are an estimated 200 million more parcels being delivered by postal and courier systems this year.

Due to the high amount of parcels, many delivery dates have not been met, leading to customer complaints.

Some stories, like John Lewis and Boots, have blamed Royal Mail.

A statement on the Royal Mail website, which addresses the backlog of deliveries, says that the company is working hard to deliver Christmas mail.

PA

‘The combination of greatly increased uptake of online Christmas shopping, in no small part driven by the recent lockdown, and the ongoing Covid restrictions mean that all delivery companies are experiencing exceptionally high volumes this year,’ it said.

Terry Pullinger, Deputy General Secretary of the CWU said the delivery service ‘could not possibly have anticipated this level of packets and parcels’, adding that ‘it seems to be intensifying every day’.

‘That coupled with the arrangements that are going to be in place to keep key workers safe because of COVID-19, and the rising spread of coronavirus, is complicating what is already a strategic nightmare,’ he added.

PA

According to The Telegraph, a government source said ministers are ‘concerned’ about the backlog of deliveries but cannot intervene because of Royal Mail’s status as a private company.

In a statement to the BBC, Royal Mail said ‘All delivery companies are experiencing exceptionally high volumes this year.’

‘From the start, we have always said that despite our best endeavors, it is possible that some areas of the country may experience a reduction in service levels due to COVID-related absences and necessary social distancing measures at local mail centres and delivery offices,’ it said.

