Royal Mail Text Message Scam Targeting Vulnerable People Is Scarily Realistic

People have found themselves victim to a Royal Mail scam that’s worryingly realistic.

Several people have come forward to say they’ve fallen for the scam with one woman saying the scammers took her for ‘every penny [she] had.’

Text messages are asking people to pay for an ‘unpaid shipping fee’ alongside a link where they can go to pay the supposed amount that they owe.

With the text messsage only asking for as little as £2.99, the scammers appear to be able to then access that person’s card details to spend the money elsewhere.

Using the hashtag #royalmailscam on social media, dozens of people said that they nearly fell for the scam due to it looking so legitimate.

Emmeline Hartley took to Twitter to share her experience of a scam which saw the culprits trying to spend £300 as well as attempting to set up direct debits for different retail stores.

Sharing a detailed account of what she was subject to, Emmeline wrote alongside the statement, ‘I mentioned yesterday that I’d been scammed out of every penny I had. Thought I’d post what happened in case it helps anyone avoid being in the same position. Please save the lectures, I don’t think it’s possible for me to feel any stupider.’

In the statement, Emmeline explains that she put her account details into the link provided on the text purported to be from Royal Mail to later receive a call from her bank to report suspicious activity to her.

She was then advised to move her money out of her three accounts into a new one, but the person on the other end of the phone was another highly experienced scammer who completely cleared out her accounts leaving her with nothing.

Fortunately Emmeline has since made progress with her legitimate bank and filed a fraud claim which is being investigated. While the issue is being investigated, the bank stated that they couldn’t guarantee that she’d get all her money reimbursed.

Others have since said they received the legitimate-looking Royal Mail text as well. Quote retweeting Emmeline’s post, one person wrote, ‘I received this text too and when I googled it it looked real!’

Another person said while referring to Emmeline’s story, ‘Just had another of these #RoyalMailScam texts myself. This is a horrifying account of where it can lead.’

Meanwhile, someone offered their advice on how they knew it was fake. They tweeted, ‘Had the royal mail text twice this past 2 weeks, main thing that tipped me off was: The URL of the link the sent is not the official royal mail website Please keep a clear head and always check the domain of the site you’re on.’

If you’re unsure if a message or text is legitimate or not, Royal Mail has a section on its site on how to spot when something’s fraudulent and how to report it.