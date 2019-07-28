Royal Navy Airlifts 35 Women Off Ships After Discovering They’re Pregnant

PA

Over the past 14 years, 35 sailors have been airlifted from Royal Navy ships after they were discovered to be pregnant.

Figures show 18 warships were involved in such operations. This includes the £1 billion HMS Duncan, a vessel which is currently en route to the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions with Iran.

Some of the vessels reportedly had more than one pregnant sailor removed from duty. At least five pregnant sailors have been removed from the HMS Ocean since 2005, a ship which has previously been featured in a documentary.

These figures were released after a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Star, with documents revealing at least 35 sailors had been ‘medically evacuated’ from operational duty since 2005 following a positive pregnancy test.

These figures, obtained from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), only record the cases of pregnant sailors who were returned home on MoD flights. Cases where women made their own journeys back to the UK have not been recorded.

The Royal Navy enforces a strict ‘no-touching’ rule on board all vessels, even for married couples who are serving on the same ships.

However, a defence source has informed the Daily Star that relationships can and do occur:

In reality relationships do occur, and providing the intimate side takes place on shore it isn’t usually a problem. But if a couple are found to be having a physical relationship while at sea they will probably both be disciplined and removed from the ship.

An MoD spokesman has made the following statement to the Daily Star:

The welfare of our personnel is of the utmost importance. It is possible that personnel are not aware they are pregnant at the point they deploy, and to suggest personnel become pregnant while serving on an operation is pure speculation.

Protocols exist for officers to assess relationships that exist prior to or develop during deployment, with emphasis placed on whether a conflict of interests exists which would compromise operations.

According to careers information on the Royal Navy website:

If an application is made, the CO will be expected to demonstrate that the Service interest is clearly compromised and that the adverse impact cannot be reduced to acceptable levels by reasonable adjustments to working practices onboard. If Service couples do serve in the same ship/establishment/command, the “no touching” rule applies in the same way as it does to everyone else.

As reported by The Sun, commander Sarah West, the first female captain of a Royal Navy warship, was flown back to the UK in 2014 after claims she had entered into a sexual relationship with a crew member.

A military investigation was launched into West’s conduct after she was removed from duty.

