Rudy Giuliani Breaks Silence After Being Sued For $1.3 Billion Over Baseless Election Claims
Rudy Giuliani, attorney for Donald Trump, has responded to the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.
Giuliani has repeatedly shown public support for Trump’s baseless allegations that widespread voter fraud led to the 2020 election being ‘stolen’.
One of the unfounded conspiracy theories pushed by Giuliani is that tabulation machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems had been programmed to flip votes in favour of President Joe Biden. A theory that holds absolutely no substance whatsoever.
Giuliani, as well as other members of Trump’s legal team, had attempted to overturn the results of the election through filing multiple lawsuits in various states, the majority of which failed.
Filing a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani on Monday, January 25, Dominion stated that the allegations made by the former Mayor of New York City had caused damage to the company’s reputation.
The 107-page lawsuit, which was filed in Washington’s Federal District Court, accuses Giuliani of conducting ‘a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion’ comprised of ‘demonstrably false’ allegations, partly as a means of furthering his wealth through legal fees and his podcast, The New York Times reports.
The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $1.3 billion and draws from more than 50 unsupported statements made by Giuliani at legislative hearings and on social media, as well as on his Common Sense podcast and in the conservative news media.
Responding to the lawsuit late on Monday morning, Giuliani said:
Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely. The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart.
It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously. As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights.
Speaking during Monday’s edition of Giuliani’s Chat with the Mayor program on WABC, Giuliani appeared to scoff at the billion-dollar lawsuit, as Newsweek reports, saying:
What do you think I am, some kind of jackass? That’s intended to frighten me, you want to frighten me. You want to scare me, like you have some of these companies and stations that have gone ahead and kissed your you-know-what. Because they’re afraid of you.
He added: ‘Well, I tell you I’m a crazy guy, I really am, I’m just really crazy So not only haven’t you scared me, you’ve actually given me something that I couldn’t get through the censorship that’s been set up so nobody can see your machines.’
Giuliani then went on to claim that this lawsuit would allow his ‘independent experts’ to look at the voting machines as well as at Dominion’s investors and business connections.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani