Rudy Giuliani Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus Says Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani PA

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, the US president has said.

Trump tweeted today, November 6, saying Giuliani has tested positive for ‘the China Virus’, while also calling him ‘the greatest mayor in the history of NYC’.

Advert 10

76-year-old Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City, and has been leading Trump’s attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election through a number of lawsuits in various states, most of which have been thrown out or dismissed due to lack of evidence.

‘Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!’ the president wrote.

Since the result of the November election, Giuliani has made numerous appearances in public, travelling throughout the US and regularly giving press conferences, and is often seen without a mask. He appeared before lawmakers in Michigan earlier last week, while he also spoke at the Georgia capitol building in a legislative session on Thursday, November 3, The Guardian reports.

Advert 10

Giuliani is far from the first in Trump’s party to contract the virus. The president himself, as well as First Lady Melania and her son Barron have tested positive, while Donald Trump Jr, several senior aides and Republican politicians have also contracted COVID-19.

In the US, more than 14.5 million people have contracted coronavirus, while more than 281,000 people have died from it, according to figures from John Hopkins University.