Rudy Giuliani Realises He Can’t Be Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Because He’s Witness In Case

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jan 2021 15:25
Giuliani Realises He Can't Be Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Because He's Witness In CaseGiuliani Realises He Can't Be Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Because He's Witness In CasePA Images

With Donald Trump facing his second impeachment trial, it was widely expected that his personal lawyer would be on hand to represent him, but Rudy Giuliani instead will only appear as a witness. 

Trump was impeached for a second time in four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot spurred on by the president’s calls for protest.

As a result of the events, which led to the death of five people, Trump has been charged with inciting an insurrection.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Giuliani had initially been preparing to represent the president in court, but he has now confirmed to ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that he will not be part of Trump’s legal team for the impeachment trial.

The lawyer said: 

Because I gave an earlier speech [at the rally], I am a witness and therefore unable to participate in court or in the Senate chamber.

The news comes just one day after Giuliani told ABC News that he would argue that the president’s claims of widespread voter fraud did not constitute incitement to violence because the unfounded claims are true.

Giuliani appeared at Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally on January 6, before supporters infiltrated the Capitol, where he urged the crowd to engage in ‘trial by combat’.

At the time, he told Trump’s fans: 

If we are wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat.

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiPA Images

With Giuliani out of the question, Hogan Gidley, a representative for Trump, stated that no decision has been made on the president’s legal team.

He tweeted:

President Trump has not yet made a determination as to which lawyer or law firm will represent him for the disgraceful attack on our Constitution and democracy, known as the “impeachment hoax.” We will keep you informed.

Trump has denied responsibility for the violence that took place at the Capitol, and while he did encourage his supporters to protest ‘peacefully and patriotically’, he also told them to ‘fight like hell’ against the presidential election results.

A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, meaning at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats in the evenly split, 100-seat chamber. If he is convicted, senators could hold another vote to prevent him from running for president again in the future.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

