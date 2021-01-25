Rudy Giuliani Sued For $1.3 Billion For ‘Viral Disinformation Campaign’

PA Images

Rudy Giuliani is being sued for more than $1.3 billion for his ‘viral disinformation campaign’ following the US presidential election.

The defamation lawsuit comes from Dominion Voting Systems, aimed at the former New York City mayor and attorney for Donald Trump for his baseless claims following Joe Biden’s win in November 2020.

Advert 10

The suit accuses Giuliani of carrying out a ‘viral disinformation campaign about Dominion’ made up of ‘demonstrably false’ allegations, exemplified by the continuous failure of legal challenges from the Trump campaign leading to the former POTUS conceding the election.

Rudy Giuliani PA Images

The 107-page lawsuit was filed in the Federal District Court in Washington, as per The New York Times, based on more than 50 statements from Giuliani in his rather public efforts to besmirch the election and manufacturers of voting hardware used in the election, such as Dominion.

However, clearly aware of the more immediate legal troubles that’d befall him if he named them in litigation pursuits, the suit notes: ‘Notably, not a single one of the three complaints signed and filed by Giuliani and other attorneys for the Trump Campaign in the Pennsylvania action contained any allegations about Dominion.’

Advert 10

However, he mentioned Dominion at other times, including during a Trump rally and on social media.

The suit continues: ‘Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media.’

Thomas A. Clare, a lawyer representing Dominion, said: ‘From a defamation law perspective, it just demonstrates the depth to which these statements sink in to people. That people don’t just read them and tune them out. It goes to the core of their belief system, which puts them in a position to take action in the real world.’

Advert 10

Rudy Giuliani PA Images

Giuliani hasn’t responded to the latest lawsuit. However, he recently acknowledged the criticism around him, saying: ‘I was a prosecutor all my life – I’m not stupid. I don’t want to get in trouble. And I have a high sense of ethics, personally. I hate it when people attack my integrity.’

It’s the second lawsuit from Dominion, coupled with another $1.3 billion defamation filing against Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Trump who ‘falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,’ the document states.

It also accuses Powell of engaging in a ‘viral disinformation campaign’ in order to ‘financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump’.

Advert 10