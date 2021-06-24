unilad
Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practising Law Over ‘False And Misleading Statements’ About Election

by : Daniel Richardson on : 24 Jun 2021 17:03
Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law Over 'False And Misleading Statements' About ElectionPA Images

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practising law because of his conduct during the Trump re-election campaign.

The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee has concluded that Giuliani is unfit to practice law and has summarised its findings following its investigation into his conduct.

It found that had Giuliani had taken part in multiple instances of attorney misconduct and violations of the rules of professional conduct.

Rudy GiulianiPA Images

As per Daily Beast, the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee filed a summary of the disciplinary proceedings:

[We] conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.

These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.

This decision comes on the back of Giuliani’s involvement with the Capitol riot. Giuliani supported Trump by insisting that the presidential votes had not been counted correctly, despite having no evidence. Giuliani’s threat to ‘the public interest’ concluded in a riot that led to five deaths and global horror as democracy was terrorised by Trump supporters.

pro-trump supporters at capitolPA Images

After this, State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman urged the grievance committee of the Appellate Division to disbar Giuliani, which has resulted in his suspension.

This isn’t the only action that Giuliani faces for his involvement in the riot. The New York Bar Association (NYSBA) is also investigating Trump’s former personal lawyer after receiving thousands of complaints about his baseless claims before the riot.

In the wake of the incident, the NYSBA released a statement that said:

Hours before the angry mob stormed the Capitol walls, Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, addressed a crowd of thousands at the White House, reiterating baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the presidential election and the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs.

Given that the NYSBA is home to 24,000 lawyers, Giuliani’s law career appears to be in jeopardy.

