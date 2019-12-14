Runner Who Smacked Reporter’s Bum On Live TV Arrested

WSAV/@Grrrlzilla/Twitter/InsideEdition

A man who slapped a TV presenter’s bottom on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanour charge of sexual battery.

Alex Bozarjian was live reporting from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run in Georgia when youth minister Thomas Callaway ran up behind her and smacked her on the bottom before running off.

In case you missed it, you can watch the clip, which has since been viewed more than 11 million times, here:

Now, a Savannah police spokeswoman has confirmed Callaway has been charged in connection with the incident, which was broadcast live on WSAV-TV.

The TV channel condemned the runner’s actions in a statement, which read:

The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable. No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority.

As per the Guardian, jail records show that Callaway was arrested on Friday afternoon, however his attorney has declined to comment on the matter.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Callaway claimed his initial intention was to wave to the camera, but instead got ‘caught up in the moment’ and decided to hit Bozarjian on the backside instead.

He told the publication:

There was a misjudge in character and decision-making. I touched her back – I did not know exactly where I touched her.

Callaway claimed he didn’t know where he had touched her until watching the video back.

Bozarjian took to Twitter following the incident, writing:

You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.

Callaway referenced her tweet during his interview, saying he ‘100% agreed with her statement’.

According to reports, Bozarjian told police Callaway grabbed her buttocks.

Bozarjian has since released a statement saying she’s glad law enforcement is taking the matter seriously.

In the state of Georgia, sexual battery is a misdemeanour, which can be punishable with up to a year in prison. State law defines the crime as making ‘physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person’.

