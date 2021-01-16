Rupert Murdoch's Son Says Media 'Lies' Are To Blame For Capitol Riots PA

James Murdoch, the son of news mogul Rupert Murdoch, has condemned ‘media property owners’ and news publications for propagating Donald Trump’s false election claims.

In a new interview, Murdoch’s youngest son said such outlets have ‘unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years’.

Speaking on the deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6, in which five people were killed, James said he hopes that media owners ‘who didn’t think it was that dangerous now understand, and that they stop’.

pro-trump supporters at capitol PA Images

In the interview with the Financial Times, James said the insurgence of the Capitol was ‘proof positive that what we thought was dangerous is indeed very, very much so’, adding that ‘the damage is profound’.

While he did not attack or name any specific outlets, he blasted the US media for its ‘toxic politics’. When asked whether Murdoch-owned Fox News, notorious for its pro-Trump content, had played a role in inciting the riot, James did not answer directly. However, he said that election disinformation led a ‘substantial portion’ of the public to believe a ‘falsehood’.

In December, Fox News was forced to air a segment that debunked some of the election fraud claims made by its own anchors in response to a legal threat from election software company Smartmatic.

Rudy Giuliani PA Images

The news package, which ran on both Fox News and Fox Business Network came after Smartmatic demanded ‘a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports’ about the presidential election, as Business Insider reports.

Following the election results, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani appeared on the show to defend the president’s unsubstantiated claims that electoral fraud took place.

Smartmatic alleged that Fox News had told its viewers that its software was designed to fix elections and that the company had conspired to change, inflate and delete votes.

‘Fox News used its anchors and on-air guests, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, to spread lies about a company that had absolutely nothing to do with the voting that took place in areas at the heart of the ‘conspiracies’ discussed following the 2020 U.S. election,’ Smartmatic said in its letter.