Rush Limbaugh, Conservative Radio Host, Dies Aged 70

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Feb 2021 17:31
Rush Limbaugh, Conservative Radio Host, Dies Aged 70PA Images

Rush Limbaugh, a well-known conservative US radio host, has died aged 70.

The influential – equally controversial – right-wing commentator passed away from lung cancer today, February 17, his family announced.

Limbaugh announced he had Stage IV lung cancer back in January 2020, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump at the State of the Union address just days later – America’s highest civilian honour.

Rush Limbaugh PA Images

The former POTUS said at the time, before former first lady Melania Trump presented him with the award, ‘Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.’

As reported by Fox News, news of Limbaugh’s passing was announced by his wife Kathryn on his syndicated radio programme, The Rush Limbaugh Show – at one point, it was reportedly the most popular show in the US, airing on more than 600 stations and attracting up to 27 million listeners.

He’s drawn the praise of earlier Republican presidents too, with Ronald Reagan writing in a letter, ‘Thanks for all you’re doing to promote Republican and conservative principles. Now that I’ve retired from active politics, I don’t mind that you have become the Number One voice for conservatism in our country.’

He added, ‘I know the liberals call you ‘the most dangerous man in America’, but don’t worry about it, they used to say the same thing about me. Keep up the good work. America needs to hear the way things ought to be.’

Limbaugh, who was described by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘violent fascist’, helped boost Trump’s popularity and ‘authenticity’ as a candidate ahead of the 2016 election, as well as claiming Barack Obama wasn’t a US citizen.

Radio Personality Rush LimbaughPA Images

He earlier said, ‘[Obama] wouldn’t have been voted president if he weren’t Black. Somebody asked me over the weekend why does somebody earn a lot of money have a lot of money: because she’s Black. It was Oprah. No, it can’t be. Yes, it is… If Obama weren’t Black, he’d be a tour guide in Honolulu or he’d be teaching Saul Alinsky constitutional law or lecturing on it in Chicago.’

In an earlier 2007 interview, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Limbaugh also said, ‘Getting along is not the objective when it comes to the war on terror; when it comes to tax policy to me, defeating, politically, people I disagree with is the order of the day, and I don’t think I defeat them by compromising with them.’

US President Joe Biden called him ‘a conservative media personality who has done as much as Trump himself to divide our nation’.

