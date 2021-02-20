unilad
Rush Limbaugh Memorial Raises More Than $500,000 For Planned Parenthood Because He Would’ve Hated It

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Feb 2021 15:27
Following Rush Limbaugh’s death, more than $500,000 has been raised for Planned Parenthood because the conservative radio host would have hated it.

The controversial right-wing pundit, once awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, passed away on February 17 from lung cancer.

Amid the tributes from Republicans, others have been shining a light on some of the areas Limbaugh attracted intense criticism for, such as his infamous campaigning against birth control and abortion.

The Quentin Quarantino Rush Limbaugh Memorial Planned Parenthood Fundraiser was started up by Tommy Marcus, a 25-year-old University of Michigan graduate based in New York City.

Throughout the pandemic, he’d amassed half a million followers after making memes about life in the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to slamming Republicans. His bio includes another user’s comment: ‘You’re like if John Oliver made a meme page. Leftist scum.’

After posting a screenshot of a $100 donation to Planned Parenthood because ‘it’s what Rush would have wanted’, he turned it into a fundraiser. At the time of writing, it’s racked up $575,398.

Limbaugh described feminists as ‘feminazis’, mocked AIDS and once said: ‘You know how to stop abortion?. Require that each one occur with a gun.’

Marcus told VICE: ‘Rush Limbaugh has been someone who’s spent decades clogging the airwaves with sexist, homophobic, racist, endlessly discriminatory propaganda… he is really, to me, the embodiment of Trump’s America, of hatred, of the division that we see in our country right now.’

Commenting on the success of the fundraiser, he said: ‘It was really an experiment, and the results have been unbelievable… it’s really cool to see that such a polarising figure and such a bitter history of Rush Limbaugh could inspire such a constructive and meaningful thing.’

Marcus added: ‘I’m definitely not going to stop this until it reaches $1 million, because I genuinely believe at this point that it’s completely possible. I did not realise it was going to get anywhere near where it is right now.’

