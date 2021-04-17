Russia Admits To Faking Yeti Sighting To Attract Tourists To Siberia

AlexanderChudanov

A Russian official has reportedly admitted to arranging fake sightings of a yeti to attract tourists to Siberia.

Aman Tuleyev, a former governor and one of Vladimir Putin’s longest-serving regional leaders, ordered a tall man to don a Yeti costume and hide in bushes awaiting visitors.

When people visited Siberia’s Shoria Mountains, the man in the Yeti costume would briefly appear, running around and shouting, before scurrying off.

As per New York Post, Tuleyev has now admitted that the sightings were orchestrated by him, but that he does believe in the creature’s existence.

He first got the idea after local hunters said they had spotted a 2-metre giant covered with hair .

‘Scientists have not yet been able to meet with him, but they seem to have found traces,’ Tuleyev said, before admitting that he fuelled interest in the yeti.

As per ABC News, in 2011, large footprints that were too big to belong to a human were spotted in the snow in Siberia. Later that year, experts from seven countries, including Russia, the US and China, gathered in the region for an international conference on the yeti’s existence.

‘People started coming, rushed to scour the forests,’ he said. ‘Of course, no one found the yeti, but Shoria attracted increased attention.’

In a bid to not let interest fade, he ordered a district chief to ‘find someone tall, throw off his office suit, turn a fur coat inside out and run around … shouting so that tourists notice but they must not catch him’.

As a result, tourism in the region shot up, with an added focus on the Azasskaya cave, which is thought to be the yeti’s favourite scouring ground after mysterious hairs and footprints were found inside.

‘I did not find any traces of the yeti’s habitation in this cave, and I did not dare to climb into the depths,’ Tuleyev said.