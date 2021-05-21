Russia Reportedly Developing New Hypersonic Missile ‘To Break Through Any Defence System’
Russia is reportedly developing a new hypersonic missile that is said to be capable of breaking through ‘any defence system’.
Next year, tests are set to begin on the weapon codenamed Ostrota – or Sharpness – as per the pro-Kremlin publication Izvestia.
It’s understood that this new missile will be deployed using supersonic Tu-22M3 bombers and Su-34 fighter bombers, which are reportedly able to ‘break through any modern air defence systems’. A ramjet engine has also been developed especially ‘for the new super-high-speed rocket’.
Experts have stated that these small-sized hypersonic missiles will help to ensure Russia’s ‘leading position in this field of high-tech type of weapons’ while offering ‘irresistible blows’ to protected targets.
As reported by the Mail Online, this comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to ‘knock the teeth out of’ his overseas enemies during an online meeting about military concerns.
Speaking at the meeting, on Thursday, May 20, Putin boasted of Russia’s increasingly formidable military prowess:
We commission new aviation systems that are unmatched throughout the world – combat surface ships and submarines – and top-notch drones.
Of course, the question arises as to what the current state and development perspectives of the armed forces are.
This may sound strange for many, but everything is more than OK on our side. We have the most cutting-edge nuclear deterrence forces out of all nuclear powers.
This latest development is part of Putin’s ongoing bid to overtake the West’s military capabilities, with the first of four final tests on Russia’s Zircon hypersonic nukes confirmed to be taking place in June. All four tests are expected to be completed before the end of the summer.
It has been reported that Putin regards the deadly Zircon as the weapon he would use to target US cities should it ever come to a nuclear conflict.
Speaking with Russia’s TASS news agency, a defence source confirmed that Russia’s Baltic Fleet is set to be ‘seriously increased’, and it’s expected submarines kitted out with the Zircon missiles will be deployed for the purpose of protecting the new undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
This week, the Biden administration waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in an attempt to improve relations with Germany. There have been widespread concerns that this project could potentially weaken the power of EU states by increasing dependency on Moscow.
As reported by the Mail Online, the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov, described Russia’s Baltic Fleet as having gain ‘even greater importance in connection with the new challenges and threats posed by the expansion of NATO’s presence in the Baltic region’.
