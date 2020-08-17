Russia Says It’s Developing Coronavirus Vaccine For Cats

russia says it's developing cat coronavirus vaccine 1 PA Images/Pexels

Less than one week after Vladimir Putin claimed Russia had created the world’s first vaccine for COVID-19, the country has said it’s creating another vaccine – this time for cats.

Advert

Russia’s veterinary watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, announced it is working on a vaccine for animals that is expected to be tested in the autumn, following cases of domestic cats contracting the virus in Moscow and Tyumen.

Primarily though, the vaccine is intended to protect mink in the country’s vast fur farms, with Russia currently having around 100 farms specialising in mink for its large fur industry.

syringe in arm PA Images

The news of a potential vaccine comes after a study conducted by Rosselkhoznadzor and the Institute of the Ministry of Defense allowed them to create a test system that detects coronavirus infection in both humans and animals.

Advert

‘We are working on the creation of a vaccine for animals against the new coronavirus infection,’ the head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert, said, as per MailOnline. ‘The vaccine is needed primarily for mink. They quickly transmit the virus to each other.’

Once available, then, the vaccine will be distributed among these fur farms. However, if there is demand it will soon be made available in veterinary clinics. ‘People will want to vaccinate pets as well,’ Dankvert said. ‘For example, cats that become infected with a new coronavirus infection.’

Mink PA Images

First though, the country must surely focus on its ‘world’s first’ vaccine for humans, which was given regulatory approval by Putin despite being tested on just 38 people.

Putin made the announcement that the country’s health regulator had become the world’s first to approve a vaccine for widespread use on August 11, but just one day later it came to light that there are currently ‘no clinical studies’ to prove how effective it will be – with the medication being registered after just 42 days of research.

It has also been alleged that the vaccine – named ‘Sputnik V’ after the former Soviet space satellites – has caused side-effects among volunteers, such as hyperthermia, pain, itching and swelling.

President Vladimir Putin PA Images

In fact, it’s even been reported that out of the 38 healthy adult human volunteers who were tested, there were 144 different adverse events.

Advert

Most reportedly passed ‘without consequences’, but 31 of the side-effects were found to be ongoing on the 42nd day of the study. Not only that, but the outcome of 27 adverse events are reported to be still unknown to the developer.

It seems to me as though the country needs to focus its efforts on ‘Sputnik V’ before it’s scheduled to enter civilian circulation on January 1, 2021, rather than on a vaccine for cats.