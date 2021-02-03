Russia Says New Combat Armour Suit Will Survive .50 Calibre Bullets

Russia Says New Combat Armor Suit Will Survive .50 Caliber Bullets Rostec

Russia is reportedly building a new generation of combat armour for ‘soldiers of the future,’ which can withstand .50 calibre bullets.

State-owned military developer Rostec has announced it has begun research and development of fourth-generation Sotnik combat gear, which it aims to have ready by 2035.

The corporation, which prides itself in creating ‘advanced weapon systems’, said the armour will use new technology developed by Russia’s defence industry, including robotic equipment and integrated systems for exchanging information.

WikiCommons

‘Today we have started the first stage of development – the definition of tactical and technical requirements. The corresponding task has already been received from the Ministry of Defense,’ industrial director Bekkhan Ozdoev said in a statement in January.

The battle armour is set to be the most futuristic infantry gear in the world.

As per Task & Purpose, Ozdoev previously stated that the next-generation gear will be made of lightweight polyethylene fibre and armour plating that can withstand a direct shot from a .50 calibre machine gun.

‘The gear will not restrict movement and will allow you to take the extra weight necessary to perform special missions,’ Ozdoev said.

WikiCommons

One research analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses’ International Affairs Group, which focuses on Russia, said the country’s military is taking the task very seriously.

Though futuristic battle suit capable of taking direct shot from a .50 calibre round may seem far-fetched, Samuel Bendett, a research analyst focused on Russian military developments at the Center for Naval Analyses, said the Russian military is ‘totally serious about this’.

Although Rostec did not state how long research and development will take on the new armour, Bendett said the company has ‘a lot to build on,’ referencing the Russian military’s catalogue of combat gear.

Despite announcing the development of the fourth-generation suit, Rostec is still in the process of creating its third-generation armour, which is set to replace its high-tech ‘Ratnik’ gear currently used by the military by 2025.

Bendett said the ‘integrated systems for exchanging information’ is ‘not new and will probably build on’ existing systems already in use.

As an example, the Ratnik suit consists of five integrated systems: life-support, control and communications, combat, protection and energy supply. It is designed for operations in varying climatic conditions at any time of the day, Rostec said.

In September, the corporation unveiled a specialist exoskeleton for the Ratnik battle suit which gives soldiers the ability to carry an additional 80kg.