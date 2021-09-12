Russia Tests Deadly Combat Robots In Massive Week-Long War Games Exercise

Shutterstock/PA Images

Russia is trialling dozens of its deadly combat robots in the Zapad-2021 war games.

The war games began on Friday, September 10, and will continue through to Thursday, September 16. ‘Zapad’ means ‘West’ in Russian.

Belarus is also taking part in the games, which reportedly involve 200,000 soldiers, around 80 aircraft, 300 tanks and 15 ships.

It’s believed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans on buying millions of pounds worth of the fatal equipment from Russia.

Ministry of Defense of Russia/Twitter

Other technology to have been trialled include Russia’s Platform-M combat robots, which are controlled remotely and armed with grenade launchers and a machine gun, Mail Online reports.

New Sarmat-2 tactical vehicles are also being tested for the first time.

The tests are currently taking place on Russia’s and Belarus’s entire eastern – and NATO’s western – flank, from the Arctic to the Black Sea.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has shared photos and videos of the war games, and the country’s equipment looks undeniably terrifying.

Lukashenko has since branded Zapad-2021 as ‘the most important training events for the armed forces’, in light of the ‘hybrid aggression’ the two countries are allegedly facing from the West.

Belarus’s chief of general staff Major-General Viktor Gulevich echoed similar sentiments, saying that the exercises should be a ‘signal’ to the West of the ‘futility’ to taking ‘a position of strength’ against the two countries.

Meanwhile, Nikolai Pankov, the Russian deputy defence minister, has said the drills are only for defence purposes, and to improve the military relationship between Belarus and Russia.

Ministry of Defense of Russia/Twitter

According to ERR.ee, both countries have agreed to establish three joint combat training centres within the framework of their Strategic Partnership Program for 2021-2025.

Belarus and Russia signed the deal earlier this year. The program will ‘allow making clear-cut future plans and advancing Belarus’ cooperation with the Russian Federation’, Belsat reports.