Russia Was Behind Cyberattack On US, Secretary Of State Claims

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it’s ‘pretty clear’ Russia was responsible for the huge cyberattack on the American government.

At least six federal government agencies were targeted in the attack, including the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and State.

‘This was a very significant effort, and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity,’ Pompeo said during an interview on The Mark Levin Show.

‘I can’t say much more as we’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified.’

He continued:

Suffice it to say, there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems and it now appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well.

Meanwhile, president Trump has remained unusually quiet regarding the serious allegations, despite the fact the attack was seemed to be a ‘grave risk’ to networks in both the public and the private sector.

When asked why Trump had failed to speak out against the Russians, Pompeo said the ‘wiser course of action’ was to ‘calmly go about your business and defend freedom’.

He said:

There are many things that you’d very much love to say, ‘Boy, I’m going to call that out,’ but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom.

The Russian embassy in Washington has so far denied having any involvement in the cyberattack.