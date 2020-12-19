unilad
Advert

Russia Was Behind Cyberattack On US, Secretary Of State Claims

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Dec 2020 17:39
PA Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it’s ‘pretty clear’ Russia was responsible for the huge cyberattack on the American government.

At least six federal government agencies were targeted in the attack, including the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and State.

Advert

‘This was a very significant effort, and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity,’ Pompeo said during an interview on The Mark Levin Show.

Russia Was Behind Cyberattack On US, Secretary Of State ClaimsRussia Was Behind Cyberattack On US, Secretary Of State ClaimsPA Images

‘I can’t say much more as we’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified.’

He continued:

Advert

Suffice it to say, there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems and it now appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well.

Meanwhile, president Trump has remained unusually quiet regarding the serious allegations, despite the fact the attack was seemed to be a ‘grave risk’ to networks in both the public and the private sector.

Russia PutinRussia PutinPA Images

When asked why Trump had failed to speak out against the Russians, Pompeo said the ‘wiser course of action’ was to ‘calmly go about your business and defend freedom’.

Advert

He said:

There are many things that you’d very much love to say, ‘Boy, I’m going to call that out,’ but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom.

The Russian embassy in Washington has so far denied having any involvement in the cyberattack.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’
News

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway
Viral

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces
News

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK
News

Jacob Rees-Mogg Says UNICEF Is ‘Playing Cheap Politics’ By Feeding Hungry Kids In The UK

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, America, Donald Trump, Now, Russia, US

Credits

US Department of State

  1. US Department of State

    Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Mark Levin of The Mark Levin Show

 