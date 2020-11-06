Russian Officials Deny Claims Putin Is Quitting Presidency In January PA Images

Russian officials have denied claims that president Vladimir Putin is planning to step down as a result of poor health.

There has been a lot of speculation around the 68-year-old’s health in recent months, after Professor Valery Solovei – who is known to publicly criticise the politician – suggested he was living with Parkinson’s disease.

Rumours began circulating that he could step down as soon as January 2021, after it was revealed he was introducing a bill that would make him a senator for life and therefore give him life-long immunity, if and when he does ever step down.

President Vladimir Putin PA Images

However, deputy chief of staff and Kremin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has since dismissed the claims as ‘complete nonsense’ and insisted the Russian president is in ‘excellent health’.

When asked whether Putin has any plans to step down any time soon, Peskov simply said ‘no’, adding, ‘everything is fine with the president’.

On November 5, it’s reported Solovei said Putin’s alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva, and his daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, have all urged him to step down for his health.

Russian Officials Deny Claims Putin Is Quitting Presidency In January PA Images

‘There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January’, Solovei said, as per the MailOnline.

People all over the world have been eagerly analysing footage of 68-year-old strongman, with some suggesting that a reduced movement in his right arm, compared to his left, is a signal of Parkinson’s.

Meanwhile, a clip of him moving his legs around while gripping onto the arms of a chair has done the rounds, with many claiming it points to ill health.

Plans currently being made to guarantee the president immunity after office, have been described as ‘a sign that the groundwork is being laid for an eventual transition of power in Russia’, according to state-run Russian media.

Putin Tells Russian Women They Can Have Sex With World Cup Tourists PA Images

It will mean that Putin and any other ex-presidents will be able to become life-long members of the Federation Council – the country’s upper house – within three months of leaving their post, similarly to the House of Lords in the UK.

This would be a huge protection for Putin, if he does plan to step down, as current laws only protect actions taken while the Russian presidents are in office. This new coverage would, however, protect Putin for any crimes he is alleged to have committed both before and after his time as president.