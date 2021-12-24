unilad
Russian Priest Who Adopted 70 Children Jailed For Child Abuse Offences

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Dec 2021 14:44
Russian Priest Who Adopted 70 Children Jailed For Child Abuse Offences

A former Orthodox priest who is said to have adopted 70 children has been jailed for child abuse offences. 

The adoption of more than 70 minors from orphanages gave Nikolai Stremsky the reputation of having Russia’s largest family, as well as being known as the priest at the Holy Trinity Convent in the Urals in south-west Russia.

Together with his wife, Stremsky ran a foster home from the early 1990s to help house the children, most of whom have since grown up.

The priest received a national Order of Parental Glory for his work before he was arrested in 2019 and investigated for offences against seven minors, BBC News reports.

Stremsky denied the allegations but was ultimately convicted of raping several children, as well as being guilty of other violent acts. On Friday, a court in Saraktash sentenced Stremsky to 21 years in prison as well as banning him from working with children for 20 years and removing his national parenting honour.

According to TASS, the sentencing comes after the Orenburg Regional Court upheld the arrest of the priest in 2019, when his defence attorneys argued he needed medical treatment due to poor health.

Gavel (Pixabay)Pixabay

At the time, attorney Yuri Omelichkin told reporters: ‘The defence believes that it will be impossible to provide appropriate medical treatment to him at a pre-trial detention facility.’

The convent where Stremsky worked as a priest is said to house a Sunday school, a house for lonely and infirm elderly people, an Orthodox secondary school and a religious school, as well as a sewing workshop, a bakery and a small farm.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111

