Russian State Media Call On Trump To Seek Asylum After Leaving White House

As Donald Trump nears the end of his presidency, Russian state media have called on him to seek asylum in the country to avoid prosecution.

The ‘lame duck’ POTUS earlier expressed concerns over President-elect Joe Biden’s administration ‘trying to get’ him after leaving office. Earlier this month, he said: ‘Now I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York so that they can try to get me there.’

As lawsuits to overturn the election continue to fail, hindered by a sheer lack of evidence, Russian media spectating his campaign’s downfall have suggested he seek asylum in the east after leaving the White House.

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House

It should be noted that many figures in Russian media favour Trump, referring to him as ‘our Donald’, ‘Trumpusha’ and ‘Comrade Trump’.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Olga Skabeeva, host of 60 Minutes on the state-owned Russia-1 network, addressed the possibility of Trump seeking asylum, urging that ‘it’s all very serious’.

Officials on the show discussed the likelihood of Trump facing charges for a number of alleged offenses, whether it be tax evasion – which became a particularly hot topic after his low income tax payments were revealed – or sexual assault.

Trump PA Images

Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military expert part of Defense Ministry’s public council, compared Trump’s litigation concerns to the Joseph Stalin.

He said: ‘Russia can offer political asylum to the persecuted former president of the United States, Donald Trump. But let him not simply arrive to Rostov or elsewhere, but also transfer his capital here and finally build his famous Trump City somewhere in our Moscow.’

The state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency posited that the threat of prosecution from Biden’s administration and elsewhere was the equivalent of ‘spitting at Trump on his way out’.

Russia Putin PA Images

There are also fears among Putin’s supporters that Trump leaving the White House could be detrimental, with the Russian president still to congratulate Biden on his win, despite numerous nations doing so.

When asked what Biden’s presidency would mean for the country, Pyotr Tolstoy, Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma said:

We’re going to use their computers to make sure that people like Biden and his entire team will never again imagine that they have the right to world domination. We will unquestionably demonstrate it to them in years to come.

Other officials on the show echoed advice that Trump should pardon himself, the logistics and legality of which are quite ambiguous due to it having never been done. Other associates of the POTUS have also been reportedly requesting pardons, including Rudy Giuliani.