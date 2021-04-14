Russian State Media Claims War With US ‘Inevitable’ As Tensions On Ukraine Border Rise

PA Images

War between the US and Russia is ‘inevitable’, according to Russian state media, as tensions over Ukraine’s border continue to rise.

Yesterday, April 13, President Joe Biden warned that the US would ‘act firmly’ if Russia failed to de-escalate the ongoing situation in Crimea.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been ongoing since the 1990s, however the current situation comes in the wake of Russia’s military build-up in Crimea.

Biden also proposed a summit between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation.

Russia appears to have ignored Biden’s calls for calm, however, with its navy holding snap live-fire drills in the Black Sea today, April 14. Russia’s missile ships, the Graivoron and Vyshny Volochek, have been partaking in the sea-level and aerial target practice.

The Russian Navy confirmed this in a statement that read:

In the sea, the crews of the ships will conduct single and joint test artillery fires at surface and air targets. The role of a simulated enemy will be played by naval target shields. In addition to ships, airplanes and helicopters of naval aviation and air defence of the fleet will be involved in the check.

This comes as the first of two US warships are expected to arrive amid the tensions, Mail Online reports, despite Russia warning them to stay away ‘for their own good’.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has since named the US as the country’s rival.

He said, as per Reuters:

The United States is our adversary and does everything it can to undermine Russia’s position on the world stage. We do not see any other elements in their approach. Those are our conclusions.

Regarding the US’s ships pending arrival in the Black Sea, Ryabkov added, ‘We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good.’

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state-run outlets RT and Sputnik, has since described war between Russia and the US as ‘inevitable’. However, she added that she doesn’t believe the war will be that of a ‘conventional one’.

As per Mail Online, Simonyan said, ‘In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days, but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the US] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh.’