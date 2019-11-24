Russian State Official Fired Over Posing Nude For Playboy

A Russian state official is now homeless and out of work after being fired – when bosses discovered she’d posed nude for Playboy magazine.
Anna Anufrieva, 27, formerly worked for a ‘secret state service’. However, after sending pictures to the publication in the hope of being featured on their annual calendar, which were then published, she was fired.
Her father won’t talk to her because she allegedly lost her ‘shame in front of the whole country’, she can’t pay bills, she’s stressed – but she doesn’t regret it, not one bit.
Anna, from oil capital Tyumen in Siberia, told Yahoo! News that it’s as if she ‘committed a crime’. After losing the job and failing to secure another, she was forced to sell her flat after not being able to keep up with the mortgage payments.
Anna said:
I have nowhere to live. No job, no boyfriend, no apartment. It is as if I committed a crime. My father stopped communicating with me, claiming I lost my shame in front of the whole country.
Nobody wants to employ me, and I wish they made it clear that it was because of the scandal. But they invent dozens of reasons.
Following her dismissal and the subsequent nightmare, Anna posits that all state officials should be allowed to pose node. ‘Why is it only models, actresses, fitness coaches and bloggers who are allowed to reveal their bodies?’ she asked.
Anna added:
You all should get used to the thought that any woman who loves herself and cherishes her body can show it, including doctors, teachers and state servants. I like nude photography and I find the the harmonious female body a form of perfection, so please don’t judge but just enjoy it.
While Anna’s pictures didn’t make it to Playboy‘s top dozen, she doesn’t regret trying in the first place. Despite the weight loss and stress, she says it was all worth it.
Anna explained on social media:
Some would say – was it worth it? To lose a stable job in that secret state service, a prestigious position. It was all worth it… take my honest word as a state servant.
Anna has a solid social media following, with more than 8,500 followers on Instagram alone.
Considering it literally has zero effect on her capability to do any job, Anna’s dismissal is grossly inappropriate (to say the least).
