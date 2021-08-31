Russian Sushi Chain Features Black Man In Advert, Receives Death Threats From Hate Group

Yobidoyobi/ sushiyobidoyobi.moscow/Instagram

The founder of a Russian sushi chain has received death threats for featuring a Black man in an advert.

Konstantin Zimen, co-founder of the sushi chain Yobidoyobi, received an influx of abuse after releasing the culturally diverse advertisement, in which a Black man can be seen with three white women.

In light of the backlash that followed, Yobidoyobi has apologised for ‘offending people’, and removed the ad from circulation.

Leading the barrage of abuse was nationalist anti-woman movement Male State, with its leader, Vladislav Pozdnyakov, sharing the advert on social media.

YobiDoyobi

Pozdnyakov has previously been convicted of inciting hatred towards women, The Moscow Times reports.

Zimen said that the group has been sharing the social media profiles of the women in the ad, and has been writing negative reviews on the chain on several adverts.

He told news website VC.ru:

Pozdnyakov’s followers advocated for ‘real actions’ against our brand. They are publishing the social media profiles of the women that took part in the advertisement and are writing negative reviews on all review sites, online maps, App Store, Google Play.

Initially Zimen said the chain would not give into the pressure, but he’s since changed his mind.

The advert was taken down over the weekend, followed by Yobidoyobi issuing an apology on social media.

The apology read, ‘On behalf of the entire company, we want to apologize for touching the public with our photos. We have removed all content that caused this hype.’

‘First of all, we want to make a quality product that pleases our customers,’ it continued.

Yobidoyobi isn’t the first Russian brand to have received backlash for releasing a culturally diverse advert; organic grocer VkusVill was also subjected to abuse and pulled its ad featuring an LGBTQ+ family.

The family had to flee the country as a result of the death threats they received, according to The Moscow Times.